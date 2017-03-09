ON AIR
Gary Groth on Fantagraphics and the art of the graphic novel

Gary Groth, editor of Fantagraphics, publisher of some of the most notable graphic novels today, discusses the ride of comics, what makes a good graphic novel, and what his selection process is like.

Mar 09, 2017

Gary Groth, editor of Fantagraphics, publisher of some of the most notable graphic novels today, discusses what makes a good graphic novel and what his selection process is like. As always, content is key and he looks for a story that stands out as a singular, beautifully executed vision. He goes on to talk about the rise of comics and the revelation that with that rise, came increased standards for design – namely that the book itself has to be custom designed to the content of the novel.

Guests:
Gary Groth, comic book editor, publisher and critic, @fantagraphics

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

