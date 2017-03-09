Gary Groth on Fantagraphics and the art of the graphic novel

Gary Groth, editor of Fantagraphics, publisher of some of the most notable graphic novels today, discusses what makes a good graphic novel and what his selection process is like. As always, content is key and he looks for a story that stands out as a singular, beautifully executed vision. He goes on to talk about the rise of comics and the revelation that with that rise, came increased standards for design – namely that the book itself has to be custom designed to the content of the novel.

Guests:

Gary Groth, comic book editor, publisher and critic, @fantagraphics

Producers:

Connie Alvarez

Alan Howard

