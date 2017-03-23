ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORM

George Saunders: Lincoln in the Bardo (Part I)

Lincoln in the Bardo dramatizes a grieving President Lincoln as he visits the grave of his beloved son Willie, who died at age eleven. In the novel, the buried dead believe they're not dead -- "they're sick and refer to their coffins as "sick boxes."

COMING SOON

Mar 23, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

In the first of two conversations, acclaimed short-story writer George Saunders reveals that he had the idea for his astounding first novel many years ago. Saunders grew into the challenge of writing it which felt like walking onto thin ice. Lincoln in the Bardo (Random House) dramatizes a grieving President Lincoln as he visits the grave of his beloved son Willie, who died at age eleven. In the novel, the buried dead believe they're not dead " they're sick and refer to their coffins as "sick boxes." As in the tradition of The Tibetan Book of the Dead, they are suspended in a "bardo," a transitional space between life, death and whatever may come next. The novel is narrated by three men who died too soon: a man who experienced unrequited love with another man, a newlywed killed before sexual congress with his wife and a minister who failed to achieve a truly virtuous life. Their voices interweave and blend into a chorus urging young Willie to release his heart-broken father and move on to whatever is next.

(Part II airs March 30)

SaundersInStudio-AlexPieros.jpg

Photos by Alex Pieros

Lincoln in the Bardo

George Saunders

Guests:
George Saunders, Short-story writer and journalist

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE