Joshua Cohen: Moving Kings

Joshua Cohen weaves together the tragedy of Israeli occupation with an American housing crisis. David King, the protagonist of Moving Kings (Random House), owns a moving company he built from the ground up. He attempts to expand his empire by hiring Israeli cousins to work as movers. Veterans of the Gaza War, they become goons who ruthlessly evict families from their homes. Cohen reveals that this family novel, set in contemporary New Jersey, was loosely inspired by the biblical story of King David.
- Read an excerpt from Moving Kings.
Photo by Alex Pieros
Joshua Cohen
Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard