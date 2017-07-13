ON AIR
Joshua Cohen: Moving Kings

In the family novel, Moving Kings, Joshua Cohen weaves together the tragedy of Israeli occupation with an American housing crisis.

Jul 13, 2017

Joshua Cohen weaves together the tragedy of Israeli occupation with an American housing crisis. David King, the protagonist of Moving Kings (Random House), owns a moving company he built from the ground up.  He attempts to expand his empire by hiring Israeli cousins to work as movers.  Veterans of the Gaza War, they become goons who ruthlessly evict families from their homes. Cohen reveals that this family novel, set in contemporary New Jersey, was loosely inspired by the biblical story of King David.
  • Read an excerpt from Moving Kings.

Photo by Alex Pieros

Moving Kings

Joshua Cohen

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

