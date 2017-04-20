ON AIR
Julian Talamantez Brolaski: Of Mongrelitude

Talamantez Brolaski is trans-gender and describes himself as a multi-gendered, racial and linguistic mongrel.  His poems chart a journey out of pain, confusion and darkness into a visionary state.

Apr 20, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Talamantez Brolaski's first book of poetry, Advice for Lovers, was devoted almost entirely to love poems.  Written while he was in graduate school at Berkeley, he was under the influence of classical Latin and Renaissance poetry.  Five years later, his new book, Of Mongrelitude (Wave Books), begins with an invocation to war.  Talamantez Brolaski is trans-gender, and he made the transition during those five years.  He describes himself as a multi-gendered, racial and linguistic mongrel.  The poems chart his journey out of pain, confusion and darkness into a visionary state.

Of Mongrelitude

Julian Talamantez Brolaski

Guests:
Julian Talamantez Brolaski, poet and musician

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

