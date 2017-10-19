ON AIR
Kazuo Ishiguro

We sample 25 years of Bookworm conversations with Kazuo Ishiguro, the 2017 Nobel Prize Laureate for literature.  

Oct 19, 2017

We sample 25 years of Bookworm conversations with Kazuo Ishiguro, the 2017 Nobel Prize Laureate for literature. Beginning with a 1990 discussion of his novel The Remains of the Day, the excerpts continue to The Buried Giant, published in 2015. Ishiguro discusses themes that run through his novels – the impact of politics and history on the individual, the interplay between truth and fiction, the vulnerability of children, and the longing for love.

Photo: Author Kazuo Ishiguro speaks to the media outside his home, following the announcement that he has won the Nobel Prize for Literature, in London, Britain October 5, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)

Guests:
Kazuo Ishiguro, Nobel Prize-winning novelist

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

