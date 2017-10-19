We sample 25 years of Bookworm conversations with Kazuo Ishiguro, the 2017 Nobel Prize Laureate for literature. Beginning with a 1990 discussion of his novel The Remains of the Day, the excerpts continue to The Buried Giant, published in 2015. Ishiguro discusses themes that run through his novels – the impact of politics and history on the individual, the interplay between truth and fiction, the vulnerability of children, and the longing for love.

Photo: Author Kazuo Ishiguro speaks to the media outside his home, following the announcement that he has won the Nobel Prize for Literature, in London, Britain October 5, 2017. (Toby Melville/Reuters)