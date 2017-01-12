ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORM

Lynne Tillman: The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories

Lynne Tillman's The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories, is a unique blend of short fiction, essays, and philosophical musings that defy categorization. 

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Jan 12, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Lynne Tillman's book, The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories, is a unique blend of short fiction, essays, and philosophical musings that defy categorization. Tillman notes that genre can no longer contain writing. She goes on to talk about how we tend to think in stories, and how in those stories we combine many different types of thinking – effectively changing what narration means today. The result for her book are pieces that stand alone, yet comment on each other. 

Read an excerpt from The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories (Semiotext(e) / Native Agents)

Lynne Tillman

Guests:
Lynne Tillman, author, @glossitis

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE