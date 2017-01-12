Lynne Tillman: The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories

Lynne Tillman's book, The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories, is a unique blend of short fiction, essays, and philosophical musings that defy categorization. Tillman notes that genre can no longer contain writing. She goes on to talk about how we tend to think in stories, and how in those stories we combine many different types of thinking – effectively changing what narration means today. The result for her book are pieces that stand alone, yet comment on each other.

Read an excerpt from The Complete Madame Realism and Other Stories.

Lynne Tillman

