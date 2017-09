Matthew Klam reveals that his novel ponders the meaning of wealth. Is richness having a big bank account or is it being happy with your lot in life? The hero of Who Is Rich? (Random House) is a graphic novelist teaching a class about writing a semi-autobiographical graphic novel. Klam admits it would be absurd for him to pretend that his own work is not semi-autobiographical as it takes on the limitations of mid-life – the demands of marriage, parenting and paying a mortgage.