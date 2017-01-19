ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORM

Ottessa Moshfegh: Homesick for Another World

Jan 19, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Otessa Moshfegh is the author of a new collection of stories, Homesick for Another World. In the first of two shows, Moshfegh reveals that she doesn't feel comfortable in this world. Her characters long for another world, as does Moshfegh. Her earlier novella McGlue is a sea-faring tale of love and murder. It was inspired by a short 1851 newspaper article. Moshfegh wrote it in a fever, without edits, as if it were being channeled. Her novel Eileen was written when Moshfegh was broke. She describes it as a deliberate experiment to see if she could support herself by writing. The resulting novel was nominated for the Man Booker Prize. Its alcoholic heroine is trapped in bleak, punishing circumstances. Her longing for another world is achieved with ferocious retribution.

Read an excerpt from Homesick for Another World.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Homesick for Another World

Ottessa Moshfegh

Guests:
Ottessa Moshfegh, author and novelist

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE