Rachel Cusk: Transit

Rachel Cusk's novel Transit is the second in a planned trilogy. The first volume is Outline. Both are narrated by Faye, a writer, who in this novel, is recently divorced and has re-located to London where she is trying to create home and safety for her children. Cusk believes that humans have an innate grasp of form, a gift that makes us story-tellers. But the stories we tell ourselves can become traps. Cusk wants to eliminate dread and suspense from story-telling. She'll even sacrifice plot in order to summon the kind of honesty that allows her to write the truth.
Read an excerpt from Transit.
Photo by Sean Dellorco
Rachel Cusk
Guests:
Rachel Cusk, novelist
Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard