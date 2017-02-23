Rachel Cusk: Transit

Rachel Cusk's novel Transit is the second in a planned trilogy. The first volume is Outline. Both are narrated by Faye, a writer, who in this novel, is recently divorced and has re-located to London where she is trying to create home and safety for her children. Cusk believes that humans have an innate grasp of form, a gift that makes us story-tellers. But the stories we tell ourselves can become traps. Cusk wants to eliminate dread and suspense from story-telling. She'll even sacrifice plot in order to summon the kind of honesty that allows her to write the truth.

Read an excerpt from Transit.

Transit Rachel Cusk

Rachel Cusk, novelist

Connie Alvarez

Alan Howard

