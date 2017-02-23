ON AIR
Rachel Cusk: Transit

Feb 23, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Rachel Cusk's novel Transit is the second in a planned trilogy. The first volume is Outline. Both are narrated by Faye, a writer, who in this novel, is recently divorced and has re-located to London where she is trying to create home and safety for her children. Cusk believes that humans have an innate grasp of form, a gift that makes us story-tellers. But the stories we tell ourselves can become traps. Cusk wants to eliminate dread and suspense from story-telling. She'll even sacrifice plot in order to summon the kind of honesty that allows her to write the truth.

Read an excerpt from Transit.

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Transit

Rachel Cusk

Guests:
Rachel Cusk, novelist

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

