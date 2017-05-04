ON AIR
Ron Padgett: Motor Maids across the Continent

May 04, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

There are works of literature like War and Peace. And then there's another kind of book – light, nonsensical, funny, illogical. Poet Ron Padgett reveals that in the 1960s, while a senior at Columbia, he found a dusty novel in a Manhattan bookstore. Originally written for teenage girls during World War I, Padgett has been playfully rewriting the cross-country adventure story ever since he stumbled across it. More than 50 years in the making, the result -- Motor Maids across the Continent (The Song Cave) -- can be called a doctored novel, a white-out novel or an erasure novel. Padgett calls it the literature of the fantastic.

Photo by John Sarsgard

Motor Maids across the Continent

Ron Padgett

Guests:
Ron Padgett, poet, essayist, fiction writer and translator

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

