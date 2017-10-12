ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Stephen Greenblatt: The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve

Following his National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize celebrated The Swerve, in the elaborately readable The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve Stephen Greenblatt explores reasons why the story of Genesis has seized the imagination.

Oct 12, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Stephen Greenblatt discusses how in the beginning, written in clay, one-thousand years before either Homer or the Bible, the epic of Gilgamesh told the triumphant story of a profound bromance between Gilgamesh and Enkidu. Following his National Book Award and Pulitzer Prize celebrated The Swerve, in the elaborately readable The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve Stephen Greenblatt explores reasons why the story of Genesis has seized the imagination. Questions related to the restrained lines of the Adam and Eve story, its possible interpretations, have been observed by St. Augustine, Albrecht Dürer, John Milton, and Mark Twain, to name just a few. In the garden, how could Adam and Eve know of death before the apple was bitten? How, without knowing of good and evil, could they know of prohibition? Was Eve a hero? Or rather, was not Eve obviously a hero?

Photo by Sean Dellorco

The Rise and Fall of Adam and Eve

Stephen Greenblatt

Guests:
Stephen Greenblatt, Award-winning author

CREDITS

Host:
Michael Silverblatt

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Bookworm

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Remembering Tom Petty
For The Curious Blog

Remembering Tom Petty In 1974, Tom Petty moved to LA from Gainesville, Florida with his band Mudcrutch. The band had a record deal, but it only put out one single, “Depot Street.” It… Read More

Oct 05, 2017

Is the flying car ready to take off?
For The Curious Blog

Is the flying car ready to take off? It’s one of the most persistent tropes of science fiction – the thing that signifies we’re in the future or on another planet with technology that far exceeds our own:… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor?
For The Curious Blog

What do you want to see in Santa Barbara’s next mayor? Are you passionate about a particular issue like housing, homelessness or small businesses, or want to share a personal story that resonates with others who live here and you want… Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed