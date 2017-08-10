ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

BOOKWORM

BOOKWORMBOOKWORM

Wallace Shawn: Night Thoughts

This show features a dramatic and emotional reading by writer/actor Wallace Shawn of an excerpt from Night Thoughts, his book-length essay.

Aug 10, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

This show features a dramatic and emotional reading by writer/actor Wallace Shawn of an excerpt from Night Thoughts. According to Shawn, the world is divided between the lucky and the unlucky. His book-length essay is, in part, an apology for being a lucky, privileged American. However, his imagination leads him to an optimistic proposal – we could use the forgotten tools of civilization to inspire us to stop exploiting the unlucky and poisoning the planet. Does our salvation rest in the soul-expanding appreciation of ignored works of great literature, music, theatre and art?

Photo by Sean Dellorco

Night Thoughts

Wallace Shawn

CREDITS

Guests:
Wallace Shawn, actor, playwright, essayist and comedian

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
What happened to all my brain power?
For The Curious Blog

What happened to all my brain power? Ever feel like your brain is just as drained as your smartphone battery? Well, it turns out your attempts to unplug from your smartphone and recharge your brain may not… Read More

Aug 02, 2017

Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot
For The Curious Blog

Smells like skunk… Carpinteria greenhouses turn to pot If you drive down Foothill Road in the small, Central Coast city of Carpinteria at certain times of the day, when the wind is blowing in a particular direction, you… Read More

Jul 28, 2017

What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote!
For The Curious Blog

What should Curious Coast investigate next along the Central Coast? Time to vote! We investigated whether Santa Barbara hates food trucks, and found out what lies below State Street. Now it’s your turn! What should KCRW Santa Barbara investigate next? Vote here! After… Read More

Jul 28, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE