Yiyun Li: Dear Friend, from My Life, I Write to You in Your Life

Written about a time when she was hospitalized for depression, Yiyun Li's Dear Friend, from My Life, I Write to You in Your Life is a combination of memoir and essay.  She believes that cherished writers saved her from sorrow and suicidal ideation.

Jun 15, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Do the writers we cherish come from another world? Yes, according to novelist and short story writer Yiyun Li. She believes that rarified writers like the poet Marianne Moore saved her from sorrow and suicidal ideation. Written about a time when she was hospitalized for depression, her book, Dear Friend, from My Life, I Write to You in Your Life (Random House), is a combination of memoir and essay. She started writing it as if writing back to the writers who kept her alive. But she discovered that she was actually writing to herself.

Photo by Alex Pieros

Dear Friend, from My Life I Write to You in Your Life

Yiyun Li

Guests:
Yiyun Li, novelist and short-story writer

Producers:
Connie Alvarez
Alan Howard

