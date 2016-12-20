Photo: Dennis Turley is facing eviction from his studio at Big Art Factory in Los Angeles. (Avishay Artsy)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Artist evictions; should a mid-century bank be saved?
The Ghost Ship fire in Oakland has added to the insecurity of life for artists who've been occupying LA's warehouse spaces. And the City of Los Angeles approved a large Frank Gehry-designed project, but a mid-century bank building is complicating the plans.
Photo: Dennis Turley is facing eviction from his studio at Big Art Factory in Los Angeles. (Avishay Artsy)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
The Ghost Ship fire in Oakland has launched a nationwide wave of evictions for artists who either live or work in un-permitted warehouse spaces. DnA visits Big Art Factory, where about 70 artists have been told to leave after city inspectors visited the site. LA city officials say they're balancing the need for affordable spaces with the safety of residents. Are developers leveraging the fire to clear the way for high-end developments?
Guests:
Avishay Artsy, Producer, DnA: Design and Architecture (@heyavishay)
Mike Feuer, Los Angeles City Attorney (@Mike_Feuer)
Shana Nys Dambrot, art critic and curator (@shananys)
More:
Oakland fire prompts nationwide crackdown on artists' spaces
After Ghost Ship and a crackdown, LA's DIY music scene plans its response
This is what it'll take to prevent another warehouse fire like the Ghost Ship
Why Oakland warehouse fire could cause more to lose homes
8150 Sunset is a proposed five-structure development designed by architect Frank Gehry for developer Townscape Partners. Its site is the eastern edge of the Sunset Strip at the border of LA and West Hollywood. Currently on the site is the Lytton Savings Bank, a modernist building designed by the late Kurt Meyer. Preservationists have earned the bank a historic designation. What does this mean for the Gehry project? Should the bank building be saved?
Guests:
Sam Lubell, architecture writer
Estevan Montemayor, Office of LA City Councilmember David Ryu (@estevanmontemay)
Frank Gehry, Gehry Partners
More:
Gehry on the 1960s structure which is causing a such a stir
Committee OKs scaled-back Frank Gehry project on Sunset Boulevard
This mid-century Hollywood bank is facing demolition
Mid-Century Modern Architecture Travel Guide
Sam Lubell
Bette Jane Cohen was a fledgling filmmaker and student of architecture at SCI-Arc when she happened to tour a house designed by John Lautner. Cohen realized that both the man and his architecture were extraordinary. Her documentary The Spirit in Architecture: John Lautner helped birth a renaissance in interest in Lautner. On October 19, 2016 Cohen passed. DnA remembers her spirit and her film with this tribute.
Guests:
Bette Jane Cohen, (1954-2016) (@Bettejayne)
More:
Bette Jane Cohen, film director and editor, passes away
'The Spirit in Architecture: John Lautner'