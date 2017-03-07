Photo: Formosa1140, a building in West Hollywood designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (Lawrence Anderson)
Bidding on the border wall, new apartment architecture
President Trump wants to build a border wall along the US-Mexican border, and hundreds of construction and engineering companies are lining up to help. Who’s interested, and why? Plus, as Los Angeles gets taller and denser, more of us will be living in apartments. We look to other global cities for design inspiration, and hear from an L.A. architect who is embracing an apartment-centric future.
Photo: Formosa1140, a building in West Hollywood designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects (Lawrence Anderson)
US Army Spc. Michael J. Westall uses a motorized boom lift to get into
position to weld the reinforcement of the primary steel border fence
along the United States-Mexico border on June 7, 2007.
Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp, US Air Force
"There's work and there's politics. We build," said Marc Uribe, explaining why his firm De La Fuentes Construction is among hundreds that have expressed interest in helping to construct President Trump's Mexican-American border wall. The companies that are lining up range from global defense contractors to small, family-owned businesses. What about those who choosing not to apply, or to "punk" the project? And what kind of wall does the government really want, and how will it pay for it?
Guests:
Kriston Capps, The Atlantic's CityLab (@kristoncapps)
Marc Uribe, De la Fuente Construction
Leigh Jerrard, Greywater Corps (@GreywaterCorps)
SL11024, a 31-unit housing complex designed by Lorcan O’Herlihy Architects,
located in Westwood on the border of UCLA's campus
More than 7,000 apartments are under construction right now in downtown Los Angeles, and others are going up in Hollywood, Koreatown, Culver City, Santa Monica and elsewhere in the Southland. But architecture critic Michael Webb says not enough are great to live in. He’s traveled the world to see some of the best apartment buildings at every income level. And architect Lorcan O’Herlihy explains what makes for great apartment design, and how his work represents an "amplified urbanism."
Guests:
Michael Webb, architecture critic and author
Lorcan O'Herlihy, Lorcan O'Herlihy Architects
O'Herlihy's 'Amplified Urbanism'
