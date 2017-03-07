Bidding on the border wall, new apartment architecture



US Army Spc. Michael J. Westall uses a motorized boom lift to get into

position to weld the reinforcement of the primary steel border fence

along the United States-Mexico border on June 7, 2007.

Photo by Senior Master Sgt. David H. Lipp, US Air Force

"There's work and there's politics. We build," said Marc Uribe, explaining why his firm De La Fuentes Construction is among hundreds that have expressed interest in helping to construct President Trump's Mexican-American border wall. The companies that are lining up range from global defense contractors to small, family-owned businesses. What about those who choosing not to apply, or to "punk" the project? And what kind of wall does the government really want, and how will it pay for it?

Guests:

Kriston Capps, The Atlantic's CityLab (@kristoncapps)

Marc Uribe, De la Fuente Construction

Leigh Jerrard, Greywater Corps (@GreywaterCorps)

More:

CityLab on what global building companies say about designing Trump's wall

LA Times on Trump's border wall, although controversial some SoCal firms want to build it

Interested in applying to build the wall, or parts of it? Go to this government web site

