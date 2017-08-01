Photo: David Hockney's 'Self Portrait with Red Braces," 2003; watercolor on paper; 24 x 18 1/18 in. Courtesy of a private collection. © David Hockney. (Richard Schmidt)
'Columbus' muses on modernism, David Hockney turns 80
The Los Angeles-based painter David Hockney turned 80 last month and his birthday is being marked with shows from London to LA's Getty Museum. Critics and Hockney talk to DnA about his enduring appeal. And the movie Columbus is set in the small town of Columbus, Ind., a mecca of modernist architecture. The filmmaker, Kogonada, explains why he placed buildings at the center of his directorial debut.
Here's a pop quiz for architecture buffs. Where in America's Midwest can you find a very small town with more than 60 modernist gems? The place is Columbus, Indiana. Now the city is the star -- along with actors Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho -- of the movie Columbus by first-time director Kogonada. It opens this weekend in LA.
Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho in Columbus
Photo by Elisha Christian, courtesy of Superlative Films/Depth of Field
Through the growing friendship between Casey (Richardson) and Jin (Cho) Kogonada asks deep questions about the crisis of modernity, parent-child relationships and the power of architecture to heal. He talks to DnA about this valentine to architecture and contemplative movie-making.
Guests:
Kogonada, filmmaker (@kogonada)
David Hockney, "Pearblossom Hwy., 11-18th April 1986, #2, April 11-18," 1986
Collage of chromogenic prints
© 1986 David Hockney / Image courtesy Getty Museum
The artist David Hockney is considered one of the most important British artists of the twentieth century, but his chosen home Los Angeles played a signative role in forming his work, and changing locals' perception of their city. His work continues to push the envelope of technique and style, while preserving a sense of play.
His eightieth birthday this year is being marked with major exhibitions at Tate Modern in London, Pompidou Centre in Paris, and the Getty in Los Angeles. The Getty's two-part exhibition includes self-portraits made over the past sixty-five years and key photographs from the 1980s that investigate time and perspective.
DnA speaks to art critic Lawrence Weschler and Getty curator Julian Brooks about Hockney's enduring popularity, and revisits a 2016 interview with the artist at his studio in the Hollywood Hills. You'll hear why he prefers to paint Los Angeles over New York, what he looks for in a person when he starts a portrait. . . and why he still smokes.
Guests:
Lawrence Weschler, author
David Hockney, painter, draughtsman, printmaker, stage designer and photographer
Julian Brooks, J. Paul Getty Museum
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
