'Columbus' muses on modernism, David Hockney turns 80

Here's a pop quiz for architecture buffs. Where in America's Midwest can you find a very small town with more than 60 modernist gems? The place is Columbus, Indiana. Now the city is the star -- along with actors Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho -- of the movie Columbus by first-time director Kogonada. It opens this weekend in LA.



Haley Lu Richardson and John Cho in Columbus

Photo by Elisha Christian, courtesy of Superlative Films/Depth of Field

Through the growing friendship between Casey (Richardson) and Jin (Cho) Kogonada asks deep questions about the crisis of modernity, parent-child relationships and the power of architecture to heal. He talks to DnA about this valentine to architecture and contemplative movie-making.

Guests:

Kogonada, filmmaker (@kogonada)

More:

