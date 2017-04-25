Photo: Architect Thom Mayne and his wife, Blythe Alison-Mayne, at their new house in Cheviot Hills.
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Neutra landmark, Thom Mayne's home, I.M. Pei turns 100
Pioneering architect Richard Neutra's Silver Lake home has been added to the list of national historic landmarks, with an assist from Rep. Adam Schiff. Thom Mayne's new house in Cheviot Hills replaces the former home of writer Ray Bradbury, and the neighbors like it! Paul Revere Williams posthumously gets AIA's top prize, and I.M. Pei turns 100.
Photo: Architect Thom Mayne and his wife, Blythe Alison-Mayne, at their new house in Cheviot Hills.
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
A corner of the Neutra VDL Studio and Residences in Silver Lake
Photo by David Hartwell
Pioneering architect Richard Neutra's VDL Studio and Residences in Silver Lake have been added to the list of national historic landmarks. This past Sunday a crowd of supporters gathered at the house for a celebration. The home's owner, Cal Poly Pomona Foundation, shepherded the application. It got help in DC from Los Angeles Congressman Adam Schiff, the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee. He takes time out from investigating the Trump-Russia connection to talk about the pleasures of architecture and the importance of art in challenging times.
Guests:
Adam Schiff, US Congress (D-CA) (@RepAdamSchiff)
Linda Dishman, Los Angeles Conservancy (@LAConservancy)
More:
Neutra home named national landmark
Neutra's VDL Research House named one of 24 new National Historic Landmarks
The Mayne house incorporates a design feature to honor the site's former resident,
Ray Bradbury. It's a decorative metal panel in front of the house
with cutout quotes from the author.
Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury lived in the same house in Cheviot Hills for 50 years. A couple years ago, one of LA's most prominent architects, Thom Mayne and wife Blythe Alison Mayne, bulldozed it to build a new home. The couple promised a “very, very modest” house that would honor Bradbury in its design. Now that home is almost complete. Did they deliver? DnA got a preview of a residence that is a valentine to the “private rituals” of family life, a web of architectural tricks and influences, and a model for a resource-efficient anti-McMansion.
Guests:
Thom Mayne, Morphosis Architects
Blythe Alison-Mayne, wife of Thom Mayne
More:
Mayne shares his plans for 'Next Generation Case Study' on the Bradbury site
Ray Bradbury Center supportive of Mayne's changes to Bradbury's former home
Paul Revere Williams with his Theme Building at Los Angeles International Airport
Photo courtesy Julius Shulman Photographic Archive/The Getty Research Institute
The late architect Paul Revere Williams is known for the LAX Theme building, the LA County Courthouse, the First AME Church, and private residences for many celebrities, including Frank Sinatra. He was also, in 1923, the first African-American member of the American Institute of Architects. This week the AIA is set to honor him with a posthumous Gold Medal for lifetime achievement at their national convention. Gabrielle Bullock is head of global diversity at the firm of Perkins+Will and told us why this overdue honor is so important.
Guests:
Gabrielle Bullock, Perkins+Will
More:
The Paul Revere Williams Project
AIA Gold Medal–winner Paul Revere Williams: An African American architect who transformed LA's modernist architecture
The AIA finally awards its Gold Medal to a black architect — posthumously
A portrait of Chinese-American architect I.M. Pei.
Photo by Forgemind ArchiMedia
I.M. Pei turns 100 on Wednesday. The Chinese-American architect's birthday will be celebrated at one of his noted buildings, the National Gallery of Art's East Building in Washington, DC. His many buildings include the once-controversial glass pyramid in front of the Louvre Museum in Paris, and the Creative Artists Agency's original headquarters in Beverly Hills, built in 1989. His longtime collaborator Perry Chin and Gensler design principal Li Wen reflect on the designs, character and influence of I.M. Pei.
Guests:
Perry Chin, architect
Li Wen, Gensler
More:
Happy 100th birthday, I. M. Pei
A portrait of I. M. Pei at (nearly) 100
National Gallery of Art plans birthday bash for Pei's 100th
Here's why Pei is one of the world's most revered architects
One young architect's unimaginable meeting with Pei