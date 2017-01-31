Photo: US-Mexican border wall along Highway 2, Sonora Desert, Mexican side. (Wonderlane)
Producers:
Frances Anderton
Avishay Artsy
Santa Monica Airport, Trump's border wall
After years of fighting with the federal government, the City of Santa Monica has struck a deal to close its almost century-old airport in 2028, and shorten the runway right away. Is everyone happy with the agreement? What will happen to the valuable 227-acre site? Also, President Trump wants to build a US-Mexico border wall. Urban planner Michael Dear says we already have one, and it's proven ineffective.
When a charter company named JetSuiteX cooked up plans to "Uber-ize" aeronautics, offering low-cost seats on private jets flying out of Santa Monica Airport starting next week, little did they expect to cause the airport to close.
But after hearing of JetSuiteX's plan, the City went back to the Federal Aviation Administration and, after decades of struggle, reached an agreement to shut down the almost century old airport in 2028, and to shorten the runway that enables jet flights, right now.
DnA spoke to elected officials, city staff and local activists who've fought for years to replace the drone of overhead airplanes with birdsong. We asked how the deal was made, and what comes next for the 227 acres of land.
Douglas R4D-3 ‘N242SM' 'Spirit of Santa Monica' at the
Santa Monica Museum of Flying at Santa Monica Airport
Photo by Alan Wilson
Guests:
Rick Cole, City of Santa Monica
Joseph Lawrence, City of Santa Monica
Ted Winterer, City of Santa Monica
Frank Gruber, Huffington Post
Alex Wilcox, JetSuiteX (@JetSuiteCEO)
More:
Los Angeles Times reports on deal to close Santa Monica Airport
DnA reports on 2014's Measure LC to give Santa Monica local control of the airport
President Trump vowed throughout his campaign to build a "beautiful" wall along the 2,000-plus-mile US-Mexican border -- and to make Mexico pay for it. Mexico is saying no way.
But the US-Mexican border already has a wall and critics question its usefulness. So what exactly is the point of the second wall, would it work and who stands to benefit most?
Michael Dear spent several years traveling along both sides of the border and shares findings from his book Why Walls Won't Work: Repairing the US-Mexico Divide.
:
Children play along the US-Mexican border at Tijuana
Photo by Quim Gil
Guests:
Michael Dear, University of California, Berkeley
More:
Excerpt from Michael Dear's 'Why Walls Won't Work'
LA Times: You can build a wall -- except where a river runs through it
Fortune on Trump not really caring if Mexico pays for the wall
New York Times on big money as the one certainty of Trump's wall
Michael Dear