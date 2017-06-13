Trump's American idea, LACMA's expansion, the idea of home

In 2004 Daniel Joseph Martinez built a replica of the cabin occupied by Ted Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber. Every time it's displayed, he repaints it in the seasonal colors recommended by Martha Stewart Living magazine.
"the west bank is missing, i am not dead, am i."
This installation, called "The House America Built," is one of many pieces of art on display in the new LACMA exhibition HOME — So Different, So Appealing, the inaugural show in Pacific Standard Time: LA/LA. DnA talks to Martinez about why he fused these two Americans in one artwork; and we talk to co-curator Pilar Tompkins Rivas about the idea of home, a concept that, in her words, "can be traced from the family, to the neighborhood, to the nation state, and larger questions of how do we talk about homeland."
