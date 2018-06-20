DONATE
All Things Considered
National Public Radio's weekday afternoon newsmagazine.
Eclectic 24
KCRW's all-music channel Eclectic24, blending the collected talents and tastes of KCRW's DJs into a single voice. Free music streaming 24/7 at KCRW.com.
Welcome to LA
Los Angeles is a city carved out of the desert – a conjured image of paradise. These are the stories of people who learn what lies beyond the dream – yacht parties with theremin makers that end on the rocks, low-budget filmmaking that blurs the line between truth and fiction, movie stars and Hollywood hopefuls whose stories seem too crazy to be true. Welcome to Los Angeles.
Lost Notes
The greatest music stories never told. Explore the amazing stories of how 60s rock hit “Louie, Louie” triggered an FBI investigation, the outlaw Brooklyn radio station WBAD that tracked the rise of 90s hip hop, and the man who went from Folsom Prison inmate to Johnny Cash’s bandmate.
To the Point
A weekly reality-check on the issues Americans care about most. Host Warren Olney draws on his decades of experience to explore the people and issues shaping – and disrupting - our world. How did everything change so fast? Where are we headed? The conversations are informal, edgy and always informative. If Warren's asking, you want to know the answer.
Join me, Justin Simien, each week for unfiltered conversations with the stars, artists and creators shaping our culture. Beyond the knee-jerk reactions and Twitter hot takes, my guests and I get real and raw. Don't like what you hear? Don't @ Me.