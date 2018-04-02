ON AIR
BONUS: Food Book Fair LA (Pt. 2)

This is our second and final bonus episode from the Food Book Fair LA that was held in downtown LA from March 2-4, 2018.

Apr 02, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

This is our second and final bonus episode from the Food Book Fair LA that was held in downtown LA from March 2-4, 2018. First up is a panel called The Food Hustle, about making a career in food media work. Plus: an engaging conversation on the rise of “Asian-American cuisine” featuring top chefs and writers.

The Food Hustle 5 MIN

First up is a panel called The Food Hustle, moderated by former Good Food supervising producer Gillian Ferguson. Multi-talented multi-hyphenates talk shop on how they make their work, well, work in an ever evolving food media world.

Guests:
Rebekah Peppler, food stylist, author, "APÉRITIF" (fall 2018) (@rebekahpeppler)
Nik Sharma, blogger, photographer, A Brown Table; author, “Season” (fall 2018) (@abrowntable)
Eva Kosmas Flores, blogger, photographer, Secret Supper convener; author, “First We Eat" (@evakosmasflores)
Maria Zizka, recipe developer, writer, collaborator on cookbooks including “Everything I Want To Eat” and “Tartine All Day” (@MariaZizka)
Gillian Ferguson, writer, radio producer (@the_g_is_soft)

Asian Celebration 5 MIN

On March 3, the Food Book Fair LA welcomed some of LA's top chefs and restaurateurs for a talk on pursuing their work as first-, second- and nth-generation Asian-Americans — and exploring the meaning of what has been called the rise of "Asian-American cuisine."

Guests:
Natasha Phan, co-founder, chief marketing officer, 10 Grand Hospitality; co-author, “L.A. Son”
Charles Olalia, chef-owner of Rice Bar (@c_olalia)
Ken Concepcion, Now Serving LA (@djgnocchi)
Naoko Moore, chef, author, “Donabe”; owner of Toiro (@MrsDonabe)
Oliver Wang, writer, scholar, DJ; professor of sociology, California State University-Long Beach

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

