This is our second and final bonus episode from the Food Book Fair LA that was held in downtown LA from March 2-4, 2018. First up is a panel called The Food Hustle, about making a career in food media work. Plus: an engaging conversation on the rise of “Asian-American cuisine” featuring top chefs and writers.
BONUS: Food Book Fair LA (Pt. 2)
This is our second and final bonus episode from the Food Book Fair LA that was held in downtown LA from March 2-4, 2018.
FROM THIS EPISODE
First up is a panel called The Food Hustle, moderated by former Good Food supervising producer Gillian Ferguson. Multi-talented multi-hyphenates talk shop on how they make their work, well, work in an ever evolving food media world.
Guests:
Rebekah Peppler, food stylist, author, "APÉRITIF" (fall 2018) (@rebekahpeppler)
Nik Sharma, blogger, photographer, A Brown Table; author, “Season” (fall 2018) (@abrowntable)
Eva Kosmas Flores, blogger, photographer, Secret Supper convener; author, “First We Eat" (@evakosmasflores)
Maria Zizka, recipe developer, writer, collaborator on cookbooks including “Everything I Want To Eat” and “Tartine All Day” (@MariaZizka)
Gillian Ferguson, writer, radio producer (@the_g_is_soft)
On March 3, the Food Book Fair LA welcomed some of LA's top chefs and restaurateurs for a talk on pursuing their work as first-, second- and nth-generation Asian-Americans — and exploring the meaning of what has been called the rise of "Asian-American cuisine."
Guests:
Natasha Phan, co-founder, chief marketing officer, 10 Grand Hospitality; co-author, “L.A. Son”
Charles Olalia, chef-owner of Rice Bar (@c_olalia)
Ken Concepcion, Now Serving LA (@djgnocchi)
Naoko Moore, chef, author, “Donabe”; owner of Toiro (@MrsDonabe)
Oliver Wang, writer, scholar, DJ; professor of sociology, California State University-Long Beach
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
More From Good Food
David Chang, a 'rogue' restaurant guide, and Noma reopens Food media is having a reawakening thanks to a few new trendsetters. David Chang is changing how we eat, learn about, and talk about food with his Netflix series. There’s a new Los Angeles restaurant guide in town, rising from the ashes of a downsized LA Weekly. Noma, once lauded as the best restaurant in the world, has reopened and Jonathan Gold says the magic is still alive. Bonus: Have a (matzo) ball this Passover!
Extended Interview: David Chang This is the extended version of Evan Kleiman’s conversation with David Chang, chef and founder of Momofuku and creator of the hit Netflix show Ugly Delicious. Evan and David go deep on a wide range of topics, including the arc of his career, the demise of Lucky Peach, his friendship with Adam Perry Lang, and his new media company called Majordomo Media.
BONUS: Food Book Fair LA (Pt. 1) The Food Book Fair recently came to downtown Los Angeles from March 2-4, 2018. The event has been called the “Coachella of writing about eating.” This bonus episode features a live recording of a panel that Evan Kleiman appeared on about the future of food media, as well as an interview with Food Book Fair co-directors Kimberly Chou and Amanda Dell. This the first of a two-part series.
Thai food, from Bangkok to SoCal Particularly on the West Coast, Thai food is having a renaissance. Chefs like James Syhabout from Oakland’s Hawker Fare and Andy Ricker from Pok Pok in Portland are reimagining how Thai food is made and presented in their new cookbooks. Thailand’s capital city Bangkok has a unique and beloved food culture. And the history of Thai food in Los Angeles tells the story of Thai immigrant assimilation.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Market fresh: Charred snap peas in green garlic salsa verde Sugar snap peas are a sure sign of spring, according to private chef Ella Freyinger. She waits all year to start incorporating these high-fiber snacks into her dishes. But when… Read More
Adam Perry Lang shares his matzo ball secrets, just in time for Passover Passover begins Friday, March 30th. Adam Perry Lang is here to help you make light and airy matzo balls with the help of a secret ingredient that might surprise even the most experienced of matzo ball mavens. Read More
Eat this now: braised chicken in coconut-galangal cream sauce Bangkok’s culinary traditions set the bustling capital city apart from the rest of Thailand. Blogger and cookbook author Leela Punyaratabandhu brings the simple elegance of her hometown’s food into American kitchens with her latest cookbook. Read More