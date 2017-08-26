The road to Brae. Photo credit: Colin Page
Extraordinary women and the food they eat
A new book looks at the lives and diets of six famous women. There’s a whole galaxy of new restaurants in the United States. Eater’s restaurant critic shares his favorites. Making it into the top 50 world restaurant list is Brae, which sits on an organic farm in Australia. Plus: Jonathan Gold’s review of Dan Tana’s, what to do with Chinese eggplant, and some delicious spirits to try.
There are many new restaurants opening up around the country, so where to eat first? Bill Addison, restaurant critic for Eater shares his picks, from Southern food in the Pacific Northwest to pasta in body-conscious Los Angeles.
Felix in Los Angeles. Photo credit: Alan Gastelum
Felix's Agrumi; citrus, fennel, olive, mint, pistachio. Photo credit: Alan Gastelum
“You are what you eat,” the old adage goes but time, place, and circumstance influence what’s on our fork, who we eat with, and whether food gives us pleasure or mere sustenance. Laura Shapiro has been writing about women and food for decades. In her new book, “What She Ate,” Shapiro looks at the lives (and diets) of six famous women.
Author Laura Shapiro, Photo credit: Ellen Warner
Laura Shapiro
Many a deal has been signed over martinis and plates of Chicken Sidney Beckerman at Dan Tana's, where Hollywood starlets, power brokers and industry types have dined since the restaurant first opened its doors in 1964. This week, Jonathan Gold shares the story of the traumatic high school date that took him to Dan Tana's for the first time. Find out what Jonathan ordered then and and what's on his plate now at Dan Tana's.
Photo courtesy of Peter Christiansen Valli
Dan Tana's: 9071 Santa Monica Boulevard, West Hollywood, CA 90069 | 310-275-9444
Long before Paul Hletko started distilling whiskey and gin, his ancestors owned a large brewery in Czechoslovakia that was lost during the Nazi invasion. Hletko started FEW Spirits in Evanston, Illinois to honor his family’s legacy. He shares the story of FEW and gives us the latest on trends in cocktails, craft spirits and the “grain to glass” movement.
The FEW mojito. Photo courtesy: FEW
Dan Hunter began his work in kitchens at age 22. Now, just four years after opening his Australian restaurant, Brae, which sits on a 30-acre organic farm in Victoria, Dan and his team have made it onto the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list. His new book of recipes and stories from the restaurant is called “Brae.”
Dan Hunter foraging for mushrooms, for Wild mushrooms and pasture-raised Wagyu, buckwheat and black garlic. Photo credit: Colin Page
Some snacks and bites at Brae. Photo: Colin Page
Dan Hunter
Laura Avery talks to Jill Davie, the executive chef at The Mar Vista on Grand View and Venice Blvd, and Wilma Causey, of Briar Patch Farm in Kingsburg, about Chinese eggplant.
Briar Patch in Kingsburg. Photo credit: Joseph Stone
