Food policy under Trump and legalized street vending

Chips and dips are typically the first to arrive and the last to leave any Super Bowl gathering. But Los Angeles Magazine restaurant critic Patric Kuh believes there is no better way to emulate the defensive line than with a healthy selection of sausages. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Kuh throws out a dozen spots in LA where you can stock up. See pictures of some of his favorite links, wieners and brats on our Good Food Facebook page.

Music: "Bali Hai" and "Begin the Beguine" by Hugo Montenegro