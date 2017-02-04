ON AIR
Food policy under Trump and legalized street vending

We take a look at the food and ag policies under review on Trump's desk, get a history lesson on street vending in LA and find out where to stock up on sausages for Super Bowl Sunday. Plus, where to eat a juicy vegan burger with Jonathan Gold, and recipes for zhajiang mian from Little Fatty and diversidad de maíz from Central.

Feb 04, 2017

Photo by Rob Sinclair

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Camellia Tse
Joseph Stone

Food and ag policy under President Trump 12 MIN, 23 SEC

Since his inauguration, President Trump has hit the ground running. We've been wondering whether food and farm policies are next on the chopping block, so we tapped Politico Pro's senior food and ag reporter Helena Bottemiller Evich to weigh in.

Music: "Eat Alone Die Alone"

Food, health and culture in Latino LA 12 MIN, 20 SEC

The LA City Council voted to legalize street vending this week. Though it's been against the law for decades, many Angelenos have turned a blind-eye as thousands of undocumented immigrants have been risking deportation to sell bacon-wrapped hot dogs, fresh produce and, of course, tacos all over Los Angeles. We asked Sarah Portnoy to give us a history lesson on street vending. She is an assistant professor at the University of Southern California and has just published a new book, Food, Health and Culture in Latino LA.”

Music: "Inside Job (Tal M Klein Remix)"

Food, Health, and Culture in Latino Los Angeles (Rowman & Littlefield Studies in Food and Gastronomy)

Sarah Portnoy

Sausages for Super Bowl Sunday 10 MIN, 51 SEC

Chips and dips are typically the first to arrive and the last to leave any Super Bowl gathering. But Los Angeles Magazine restaurant critic Patric Kuh believes there is no better way to emulate the defensive line than with a healthy selection of sausages. Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday, Kuh throws out a dozen spots in LA where you can stock up. See pictures of some of his favorite links, wieners and brats on our Good Food Facebook page.

Music: "Bali Hai" and "Begin the Beguine" by Hugo Montenegro

Jonathan Gold goes vegan at Erven in Santa Monica 5 MIN, 37 SEC

It's not every day Jonathan Gold says a beer-battered tofu burger tastes “meaty” and drips like beef. Take a bite at chef Nick Erven's new vegan restaurant in Santa Monica, along with some fried date date pickles and sunchokes with ketchup-romesco sauce. You won't be disappointed. Read Jonathan's full review of Erven on the LA Times website.

 
Beer-battered tofu burger, photo courtesy of Socially You

Erven: 514–516 Santa Monica Boulevard, Santa Monica, CA 90401 | (310) 260-2255

Music: "Fine, Fine (Instrumental)" by Josh Rouse & The Long Vacations

The market report: Carrots 6 MIN, 43 SEC

At the Santa Monica Farmers' Market, Laura Avery talks to Paul Thurston of McGrath Family Farm about his organic French knot, purple haze and Yellowstone carrot varieties. Thurston likes his roasted in olive oil and butter with rutabagas, beets, potatoes and garlic. At Little Fatty, chef David Kuo pickles the carrots he buys to add color, flavor and crunch to his zhajiang mian. "Zhajiang mian translates to 'fried sauce.' So in that tradition, we caramelize the black bean sauce and sweet flour sauce with the pork and onions to even further develop those umami flavors. I use fresh wheat noodles, cooked until al dente and top the dish off with refreshing cucumber ribbons, pickled julienned carrots and chiles. The raw vegetables, combined with the acid, balance the richness of the meat sauce." Find Kuo's recipe on the Good Food blog.

Music: "La Matriarca (Bossa Nova)" by Armando Trovaioli and "Low Tide" by Freddy King

Central 8 MIN, 42 SEC

Chef Virgilio Martinez's restaurant, Central, has been voted one of the best places to eat in the world by the British magazine, Restaurant. The menu is an exploration of Peru's many altitudes and ecosystems and of foraged native ingredients. "I live in Lima by the sea. Then we have the Andes. Then we have the Amazon. It's not a flat Amazon, it's an Amazon with altitudes that creates different micro-climates, too, lots of them." Martinez recently published a new cookbook named after his restaurant. Find a recipe for diversidad de maíz from his book on the Good Food blog.

Music: "Tropical River" and "Truck Driver," both by Piero Umiliani

Central

Virgilio Martínez

