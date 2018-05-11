ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOODGOOD<br>FOOD

Fuchsia Dunlop's LA trip, 'Chinese Soul Food,' Tucson's foodways

Our annual pie contest went off without a hitch! Now, meet the winners. Tired of all the sweet stuff? We’ll dig into LA’s Sichuan food scene with Fuchsia Dunlop and also with Jonathan Gold during his update on the LA Times Food Bowl. Hsiao-Ching Chou has some tips on cooking Chinese food for the first time. Also, find spring onions at the market this week.

May 12, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Good Food Pie Contest winners 5 MIN


Megan and Mike Craven’s chocolate cream with toasted meringue pie took home
three separate awards during this year’s pie contest. Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.

On May 6th, over 300 bakers convened at UCLA for a day of games, eating, and competition. Our team of judges tasted hundreds of pies to find the best of the best. One delicious pie took home three different ribbons: first in the cream category, “Best Decor,” and “Best in Show!” Mike and Megan Craven entered the Good Food Pie contest as a father-daughter team, and together they wowed the judges. Plus a visit from Kate Sherry, who won the first ever kids’ competition.

LA's Sichuan Scene 5 MIN


Chinese cooking expert Fuchsia Dunlop shares about LA’s rich Sichuan food scene.
Photo by KittyKaht/Wikimedia commons.

It’s no secret that Los Angeles is in the grip of a love affair with Sichuanese food. The frenzy over the spicy regional Chinese cuisine has been growing beyond the San Gabriel Valley, even reaching the city’s West Side. Fuchsia Dunlop is an English writer and expert in Chinese cooking. She was recently in Los Angeles to take part in the LA Food Bowl’s Sichuan Summit.

Chinese soul food 5 MIN

You don’t have to wait until Lunar New Year rolls around next year to learn how to make soup dumplings and long life noodles. Seattle-based author and cooking instructor Hsiao-Ching Chou recommends making a Chinese meal once a week to start mastering the cuisine. Her cookbook is called “Chinese Soul Food.”

Chinese Soul Food

Hsiao-Ching Chou

Jonathan Gold recounts the Sichuan Summit 5 MIN

Jonathan Gold gives a progress report on the LA Food Bowl He recaps the Sichuan Summit and previews the Night Market taking place from May 16 through 20.

Market Report: Spring onions 5 MIN


Spring (onions) have sprung at the market! Photo by Joseph Stone.

Laura Avery chats with Jasmine Shimoda, chef and owner of Jewel in Silverlake about how she incorporates spring onions into her dishes. Farmer McKay Smith from Smith Farms in Orange County also shares some insight on growing these flavorful alliums.

Tucson, UNESCO City of Gastronomy 5 MIN

In 2015, Tucson was named the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the U.S. due to the region's more than 4,000 year-old agricultural history, among other reasons. Gary Nabhan is an ethnobotanist and the founding director of regional food studies at the University of Arizona. He recently authored a report on the state of Tucson’s food system and visits to talk about the significance of the designation.

CREDITS

Image of mother Carolyn Wheeler and her daughter Caroline Kcenich took home ribbons at this year’s pie contest. Photo by Brian Feinzimer.

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

Subscribe to the Good Food newsletter

A delicious weekly recipe along with links to more from Good Food.

 

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Congratulations to the 2018 Good Food Pie Contest Winners!
Good Food Blog

Congratulations to the 2018 Good Food Pie Contest Winners! Curious which of the nearly 500 entered pies won this year’s Pie Contest? Check out the highlights! Read More

May 08, 2018

MAPPED: A pie crawl on the East Side
Good Food Blog

MAPPED: A pie crawl on the East Side KCRW pie contest judge Isa Fabro takes us to her favorite places to eat pie on LA’s East Side. Read More

May 04, 2018

Make Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe from The Simpsons
Good Food Blog

Make Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe from The Simpsons Yes, it’s true! Our very own pie-queen Evan Kleiman’s apple pie recipe has been memorialized on one of America’s most popular, long-running television shows, The Simpsons. We asked Kleiman to spill the details (and the full recipe) on her relationship with the cartoon. Read More

May 01, 2018

Latest From KCRW

View Schedule

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed