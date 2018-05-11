Fuchsia Dunlop's LA trip, 'Chinese Soul Food,' Tucson's foodways



Megan and Mike Craven’s chocolate cream with toasted meringue pie took home

three separate awards during this year’s pie contest. Photo by Rosalie Atkinson.

On May 6th, over 300 bakers convened at UCLA for a day of games, eating, and competition. Our team of judges tasted hundreds of pies to find the best of the best. One delicious pie took home three different ribbons: first in the cream category, “Best Decor,” and “Best in Show!” Mike and Megan Craven entered the Good Food Pie contest as a father-daughter team, and together they wowed the judges. Plus a visit from Kate Sherry, who won the first ever kids’ competition.