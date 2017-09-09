Making music with vegetables, and mastering Indian cooking technique
Listen to the sweet sounds of the Long Island Vegetable Orchestra. Then find out how to cook Indian food with time-trusted techniques. Visit Vermont to hear about efforts to tackle pollution caused by ag runoff. Plus: Great broths and stocks, scarlet runner beans at the market and Jonathan Gold reviews Felix.
FROM THIS EPISODE
In 2008, Long Island University music professor Dale Stuckenbruck started the Long Island Vegetable Orchestra. Three orchestra players -- David and Solomon Elyaho, and Daniel Battaglia -- perform live using instruments made of butternut squashes, radishes and carrots.
Chef Monisha Bharadwaj runs a successful cooking school in London. Her new book “The Indian Cooking Course” is like Jacques Pepin’s “La Technique” for Indian food.
Monisha Bharadwaj
Jonathan Gold reviews the Italian food made by Chef Evan Funke at Felix in Venice Beach. Find out which dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.
Squash Blossoms at Felix (Photo by Alan Gastelum)
Felix: 1023 Abbot Kinney Blvd, Venice, CA 90291 | (424) 387-8622
Know the old adage “farmers need to feed the world?” Maybe so. But where does that leave us on the issue of ag runoff? Because whether you like it or not, pollution from farms is ending up in our lakes, rivers and oceans. Paul Greenberg wrote about the subject for the Food and Environment Reporting Network. His article is “How Vermont tackled farm pollution and cleaned up its waters.”
Laura Avery talks to Bruce Kalman, chef and owner of Union in Pasadena and Knead & Co at the Grand Central Market, and to farmer Lori Heal, of 2 Peas in a Pod in Arroyo Grande.
Runner Beans (Photo by Joseph Stone)
Next, we pull Rachael Mamane away from vats of simmering bones to talk about her new book, “Mastering Stocks and Broths.” The company she runs in New York is called Brooklyn Bouillon.
Rachael Mamane
