Music and wine, flavors of Istanbul, and Cronuts hit L.A.



Photo of Taylor Parsons and Mike Diamond used with permission.

The Beastie Boys once said, “I chill at White Castle ‘cause it’s the best. But I’m fly at Fat Burger when I’m way out west.” But much has changed since then. Former Beastie Boy Mike D and sommelier Taylor Parsons are teaming up to help curate the wine list for the new Hollywood wine bar and restaurant, Hearth & Hound.