Photo of the nopales skillet at Tacos y Mezcal courtesy of Alex Asencio.
Music and wine, flavors of Istanbul, and Cronuts hit L.A.
Time to explore some delicious intersections! Beastie Boy Mike D and sommelier Taylor Parsons collaborate on Hearth & Hound’s wine list. “Istanbul & Beyond” highlights the cultural, culinary diversity of Turkey. We wish the 7th Street Market a happy birthday. Jonathan Gold pairs work with play at Tacos y Mezcal. The natural meets the unnatural on our dinner tables. Dominique Ansel brings the Cronut craze to L.A.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Photo of Taylor Parsons and Mike Diamond used with permission.
The Beastie Boys once said, “I chill at White Castle ‘cause it’s the best. But I’m fly at Fat Burger when I’m way out west.” But much has changed since then. Former Beastie Boy Mike D and sommelier Taylor Parsons are teaming up to help curate the wine list for the new Hollywood wine bar and restaurant, Hearth & Hound.
Turkey is one-thirteenth the size of the U.S. but is equally diverse in topography, which lends itself to various ingredients and flavors in Turkish cuisine. Robyn Eckhardt’s first cookbook explores the many influences the country’s food incorporates. These recipes paired with Davíd Hagerman’s photos capture the vibrancy embedded in Turkish food and culture.
Robyn Eckhardt
Photo of Jean Trinh, courtesy of Michael Kovac.
Grand Central Market isn’t the only beloved L.A. market celebrating its centennial this fall. At the Seventh Street Produce Market, home to Sunday food fair ‘Smorgasburg,’ fresh fruits and vegetables are available to shoppers daily. Writer Jean Trinh dug through the archives to document the evolution and changes of this historic market for the LA Weekly.
Street corn at Tacos y Mezcal courtesy of Alex Asencio.
This week, Jonathan Gold heads all the way out to Bell to find mole goddess Rocio Camacho’s delicious guisados being served from cast iron skillets, alongside crispy street corn and refreshingly soft tortilla chips. Read his full review in the Los Angeles Times.
Photo of journalist Tracie McMillan by Roman Cho
When journalist Tracie McMillan set out to discover how the American food system provides for America's working poor, she went undercover working several blue collar jobs. The experience resulted in her book, "The American Way of Eating." One of her jobs was in a restaurant kitchen, where she encountered constant harassment and was sexually assaulted. She recently recounted the experience in a New York Times op-ed.
Tracie McMillan
Photo of 189 by Dominique Ansel. Photo by Jakob Layman.
The man behind the craze-worthy Cronut is finally setting up shop in Los Angeles. Angelenos love their hype but Dominique Ansel actually delivers with a menu of creative desserts. We had a chance to catch up at his new spot, 189 by Dominique Ansel at The Grove.
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
