ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

GOOD
FOOD

GOOD<br>FOOD

The 420 Show

In November, Californians voted to legalize recreational marijuana and hemp use. The repeal of such a longstanding prohibition in a state as large as ours means that the rollout will be slow, detailed and tailored to each municipality. The financial implications will be huge. For our last show of the year we revisit our 420 show, which first aired the Saturday before the election.

COMING SOON

Dec 31, 2016

FROM THIS EPISODE

Puff puff pass 12 MIN, 31 SEC

One of the most eagerly awaited and controversial items on California's ballot this year was Proposition 64. Now that voters have green-lighted the measure, we're dying to know how the measure will change things here, beyond making recreational use of marijuana legal. Will we soon see pot-smoking party buses in LA? Will hotel minibars be stocked with vape pens and edibles? Will cannabeer flow from bar taps? Krishna Andavolou, host of the Viceland documentary series, Weediquette, weighs in on how the legalization of marijuana could change California's weed culture.

Music: "The Weed Song" by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony

The Julia Child of weed 18 MIN, 5 SEC

After a friend's mother was diagnosed with cancer, a guy named Jeff — he declined to reveal his last name so we'll just call him "the 420 Chef" — started making edibles. Jeff the 420 Chef has published a whole cookbook of cannabis-infused recipes called The 420 Gourmet: The Elevated Art of Cannabis Cuisine. Learn more about the book and find a recipe for his Hazy Thai Wings on the Good Food blog.

Music: "Let's Go Get Stoned" by Ray Charles and "Mary Jane" by Rick James

The 420 Gourmet

JeffThe420Chef

Our munchies montage 4 MIN, 56 SEC

We don't want to make sweeping generalizations, but we think it's probably safe to say that most of you listening to the show have been high at least once or know someone who has inhaled. In that spirit, we dispatched our producer Joseph Stone to Venice Beach to find out what people reach for when they get the munchies.

Music: "Bomb Intro/Pass that Dutch" by Missy Elliott and "Legalize It" by Peter Tosh

A "flower" tasting 9 MIN, 15 SEC

Our former supervising producer, Gillian Ferguson, now a freelance food writer and producer in Los Angeles, recently attended a very special dinner that featured food and wine paired with joints. Ferguson joins us to discuss her first "flower tasting" and shares some of the banter at the dinner table, which involved terpines, THC and dry hitting. The tasting was organized by small batch marijuana company Flor Kana, which hired Outstanding in the Field to help with the food and wine.

Music: "How High" by Redman & Method Man

What Prop 64 means for California farmers 10 MIN, 38 SEC

The legalization of marijuana and hemp will have a huge impact on the agricultural industry in California. Will growers start putting some of their acreage in marijuana and hemp instead of carrots and grapes? How much water will be required to grow all that marijuana and hemp? Could hemp be planted as a cover crop all over the state? We called Craig McNamara, a walnut farmer and the president of the California State Board of Food and Agriculture, to get our questions answered.

Music: "Stoned Soul" by Artie Christopher and "Reefer Man" by Cab Calloway

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK EMAIL
TWITTER COPY LINK
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE