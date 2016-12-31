The 420 Show

One of the most eagerly awaited and controversial items on California's ballot this year was Proposition 64. Now that voters have green-lighted the measure, we're dying to know how the measure will change things here, beyond making recreational use of marijuana legal. Will we soon see pot-smoking party buses in LA? Will hotel minibars be stocked with vape pens and edibles? Will cannabeer flow from bar taps? Krishna Andavolou, host of the Viceland documentary series, Weediquette, weighs in on how the legalization of marijuana could change California's weed culture.
Music: "The Weed Song" by Bone Thugs-n-Harmony