The 'Eat Your Veggies' show

In 2007, Jeremy Fox blew onto the restaurant scene at Ubuntu in Napa, dazzling critics and eaters with gorgeous displays of vegetarian cuisine like no one ever tasted. In 2013, he joined the Rustic Canyon team in Santa Monica, where he continues to craft seasonal menus based on local ingredients that have won over Angelenos. In his new cookbook. "On Vegetables," Fox explains ways to purpose every part of your vegetables to create surprising, straightforward food. Find a recipe for his signature dish of peas, white chocolate and macadamia nuts on the Good Food blog.