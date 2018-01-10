ON AIR
The Farm Show

Farmers serve as the backbone of our society. As policy, the climate, and the country’s needs change, we are shining a spotlight on some of the greatest challenges facing the agricultural community: new legislation, modern farm life, escalating suicide rates amongst farmers, and more. Join us.

Jan 13, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

A farmer inspecting weeds. Photo taken by USB.

Farm bill 101 5 MIN

The federal Farm Bill is up for renewal in 2018. Journalist Leah Douglas offers a primer on the Farm Bill’s history and contents and how it shapes the farming system we have.

FDR's great wall of trees 5 MIN

During the Dust Bowl, President Franklin Delano Roosevelt allocated $15 million for the planting of trees to ameliorate the damage. Three quarters of a century later, the ‘Great Plains Shelterbelt’ is now under threat. Journalist Carson Vaughn is seeing the uprooted trees firsthand where he lives in Omaha, Nebraska. Read his full article on FERN’s website.

'This Blessed Earth' 5 MIN

Journalist Ted Genoways, himself the great-grandson of a Nebraskan seed corn producer, spent a year with a farming family to tell the story of modern farm life and its challenges.

Examining farmer suicides 5 MIN

The rate of suicide among America’s farmers is more than double that of its veterans. Why don’t we hear more about it? Debbie Weingarten reported on the crisis for The Guardian.

A radical new farm bill 5 MIN

Journalist Leah Douglas returns to explain a radical proposal to revamp the Farm Bill, led by Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer.

'Kiss the Ground' 5 MIN

Years of careless agriculture and petroleum use have had a negative effect on this unique place we call home. Scientists are now looking at ways that regenerative agriculture can repair the soil. Activist and filmmaker Josh Tickell visits to discuss the ideas that are the subject of his book, "Kiss the Ground."

Kiss the Ground

Josh Tickell

Small farming 5 MIN

Food and science journalist Tamar Haspel contends that small, organic farming isn’t enough to fix a broken system. Instead, she says that system’s inefficiencies need to be addressed from within.

Market Report: Farmers on farming 5 MIN

We visit the Santa Monica Farmer’s Market to hear from local farmers about the issues they would like to see addressed in the 2018 Farm Bill.

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Nick Liao
Rosalie Atkinson
Joseph Stone
Laryl Garcia

