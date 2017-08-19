Photo: Queen Quet, Head-of-State and Chieftess of the Gullah/Geechee Nation, which once occupied Hilton Head and most of the coastal islands that fringe the southeastern United States. (Photo by Richard Ellis)
The relationship between race and food in the South
A new history of the modern South looks at the intersection of race and food. Meantime, black farmers are still struggling to hang on to their land as a legal loophole works against them. Back in the kitchen, we hear about Asian dishes to make right now, get a history of the Kellogg’s corn flake, and Jonathan Gold reviews Bone Kettle.
Last week, violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia at a protest organized by white supremacists and hate groups. Three people were killed and many more were injured. Race permeates American culture, and its food. John T. Edge is one of the founders of a nonprofit called the Southern Foodways Alliance, and he’s just published a book that explores, among other things, race through the lens of food in the American South. It’s called “The Potlikker Papers: A Food History of the Modern South.”
John T. Edge
In a recent story for The Nation and the Food & Environment Reporting Network, food policy analyst Leah Douglas exposes an obscure legal loophole through which African-Americans living in rural areas have been systematically economically disadvantaged. Her telling of one South Carolina family’s story sheds light on the ongoing struggle to retain black-owned farmland in the South.
You may know Jet Tila as Alton Brown’s calmer more measured sidekick on “Cutthroat Kitchen.” But this guy grew up in his family’s famed Bangkok Market in LA. Tila has just published his first cookbook, “101 Asian Dishes You Need to Cook Before You Die.”
Jonathan Gold talks to Evan about Bone Kettle, Erwin Tjahyadi’s new Indonesian-inspired restaurant in Pasadena. Find out which dishes Jonathan recommends and read his LA Times review.
Bone Kettle's Bone Broth (Photo by Erica Allen)
Bone Kettle: 67 N. Raymond Ave., Pasadena, (626) 795-5702
A bowl of cornflakes seems pretty straightforward. It’s a fast, easy breakfast right? Think again. This cereal was developed not for convenience but as part of a radical philosophy about digestion. In his book, “A Geography of Digestion: Biotechnology and the Kellogg Cereal Enterprise,” University of Oklahoma Professor Nicholas Bauch reveals the relationship between the human body, technology and agriculture.
Nicholas Bauch
Laura Avery talks to Jason Hall, chef de cuisine at Jane Q in the Kimpton Everly Hotel in Hollywood, and to Scott Peacock, of Peacock Family Farms in Dinuba, about peppers.
Peppers (Photo by Joseph Stone)
