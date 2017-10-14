Vinegar, 'Tasting Georgia,' and dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style
Sri Rao pairs classic Indian dishes with Bollywood films, and Carla Capalbo fills us in on the ancient wine and food traditions of Georgia in the Caucasus region. Harry Rosenblum shares tips on how to make vinegar at home, then Michael Harlan Turkell takes us on a global acid trip. Plus: Jonathan Gold’s New Zealand food crawl and honeynut squash at the market.
FROM THIS EPISODE
Sri Rao has written a definitive list of must-see Indian films and the food that defines them. His book is “Bollywood Kitchen: Home-Cooked Indian Recipes Paired With Unforgettable Bollywood Films.” Try a recipe for chicken korma, which Rao recommends you eat before watching “Bajirao Mastani,” on our blog.
Sri Rao
Photo of honeynut squash at the Santa Monica Farmers Market by Joseph Stone/KCRW
Laura Avery gets schooled on honeynut squash by Tyler Gugliotta, chef and owner of Baran's 2239 in Hermosa Beach, and Alex Weiser, owner of Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi.
For more than 8,000 years, winemakers in Georgia have been aging wine in large terracotta pots that are buried underground. Carla Capalbo writes about the wine, their vessels and, of course, the food in this region, in “Tasting Georgia: A Food and Wine Journey in the Caucasus.”
Carla Capalbo
Harry Rosenblum is part-owner of the specialty shop The Brooklyn Kitchen and is author of “Vinegar Revival: Artisanal Recipes for Brightening Dishes and Drinks.” He gives us tips for how to make this increasingly popular condiment at home.
Harry Rosenblum
Rosenblum is not the only one spreading the vinegar love. Michael Harlan Turkell takes us on a trip around the world to learn about vinegar production. He is the author of “Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar.”
Michael Harlan Turkell
In lieu of our weekly restaurant review, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold takes us on a food crawl to New Zealand, which includes the victuals — or should we say “grubs” — he ate that were prepared by Attica chef Ben Shewry.
Photo of Attica chef Ben Shewry courtesy of Attica Restaurant Group
CREDITS
Host:
Evan Kleiman
Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone
Rosalie Atkinson
More From Good Food
Ottolenghi and Goh stay 'Sweet,' passion fruit, DJ Wolfgang Puck Yotam Ottolenghi and Helen Goh get ‘Sweet’ in a new cookbook, Jonathan Gold tries Thunderbolt frog in the SGV and Linda Civitello sheds light on the revolutionary power of baking powder. Plus: Laura Avery shops for passion fruit at the market and Wolfgang Puck stops by the basement to share his favorite tunes.
Besha's goodbye, foraging tips and a new Night + Market cookbook Besha Rodell files her last restaurant review for LA Weekly and Mia Wasilevich explains how to turn wild plants into great food. Jonathan Gold samples the Peruvian fare at Rosaliné and Gustavo Arellano talks up Burritos La Palma in the OC. Plus: A recipe from Kris Yenbamroong’s Night + Market cookbook, Korean-Mexican food in Seoul and apples at the market.
The Silk Road show We devote the bulk of this week’s show to food eaten on the ancient Silk Road. Caroline Eden starts us off in Samarkand, then Naomi Duguid and Yasmin Khan take us to Armenia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kurdistan and Iran. Back on our side of the pond, Harvest Public Media’s Kristofor Husted reports on the herbicide dicamba, Jonathan Gold eats at Delicious Food Corner and we shop for fresh kale at the market.
Food and race, the Bäco book and a farewell to summer herbs Jonathan Gold heads to Culver City to review the futuristic restaurant Vespertine. Josef Centeno talks about the hustle leading up to his first cookbook, “Bäco.” Chef and activist Tunde Wey gives us his take on whiteness in the restaurant industry. Plus: Laura Avery gets the secret ingredients behind Royce Burke’s Secret Lasagna at the farmers market.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Pavlovas and tin cakes and tarts, oh my! Although he’s known for savory salads in America, Yotam Ottolenghi offers up dessert recipes written with Helen Goh in his latest cookbook, “Sweet.” Read More
Do try this at home: Night + Market’s Panang beef curry Many of the recipes in chef Kris Yenbamroong’s new cookbook were inspired by his grandmother’s dishes. Try his take on her Panang beef curry. Read More