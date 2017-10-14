ON AIR
Vinegar, 'Tasting Georgia,' and dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style

Sri Rao pairs classic Indian dishes with Bollywood films, and Carla Capalbo fills us in on the ancient wine and food traditions of Georgia in the Caucasus region. Harry Rosenblum shares tips on how to make vinegar at home, then Michael Harlan Turkell takes us on a global acid trip. Plus: Jonathan Gold’s New Zealand food crawl and honeynut squash at the market.

Oct 14, 2017

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo of chicken korma by Sidney Bensimon

Dinner and a movie, Bollywood-style 5 MIN

Sri Rao has written a definitive list of must-see Indian films and the food that defines them. His book is “Bollywood Kitchen: Home-Cooked Indian Recipes Paired With Unforgettable Bollywood Films.” Try a recipe for chicken korma, which Rao recommends you eat before watching “Bajirao Mastani,” on our blog.

Bollywood Kitchen

Sri Rao

The Market Report: Honeynut squash 5 MIN


Photo of honeynut squash at the Santa Monica Farmers Market by Joseph Stone/KCRW

Laura Avery gets schooled on honeynut squash by Tyler Gugliotta, chef and owner of Baran's 2239 in Hermosa Beach, and Alex Weiser, owner of Weiser Family Farms in Tehachapi.

'Tasting Georgia' 5 MIN

For more than 8,000 years, winemakers in Georgia have been aging wine in large terracotta pots that are buried underground. Carla Capalbo writes about the wine, their vessels and, of course, the food in this region, in “Tasting Georgia: A Food and Wine Journey in the Caucasus.”

Tasting Georgia

Carla Capalbo

'Vinegar Revival' 5 MIN

Harry Rosenblum is part-owner of the specialty shop The Brooklyn Kitchen and is author of “Vinegar Revival: Artisanal Recipes for Brightening Dishes and Drinks.” He gives us tips for how to make this increasingly popular condiment at home.

Vinegar Revival

Harry Rosenblum

Michael takes Evan on an 'Acid Trip' 5 MIN

Rosenblum is not the only one spreading the vinegar love. Michael Harlan Turkell takes us on a trip around the world to learn about vinegar production. He is the author of “Acid Trip: Travels in the World of Vinegar.”

Acid Trip

Michael Harlan Turkell

Jonathan Gold's New Zealand food crawl 5 MIN

In lieu of our weekly restaurant review, LA Times food critic Jonathan Gold takes us on a food crawl to New Zealand, which includes the victuals — or should we say “grubs” — he ate that were prepared by Attica chef Ben Shewry.


Photo of Attica chef Ben Shewry courtesy of Attica Restaurant Group

CREDITS

Host:
Evan Kleiman

Producers:
Laryl Garcia
Abbie Fentress Swanson
Joseph Stone
Rosalie Atkinson

More From Good Food

LATEST BLOG POSTS

Good Food Blog
Pavlovas and tin cakes and tarts, oh my!
Good Food Blog

Pavlovas and tin cakes and tarts, oh my! Although he’s known for savory salads in America, Yotam Ottolenghi offers up dessert recipes written with Helen Goh in his latest cookbook, “Sweet.” Read More

Oct 06, 2017

Do try this at home: Night + Market’s Panang beef curry
Good Food Blog

Do try this at home: Night + Market’s Panang beef curry Many of the recipes in chef Kris Yenbamroong’s new cookbook were inspired by his grandmother’s dishes. Try his take on her Panang beef curry. Read More

Sep 29, 2017

Turn your weeds into salted dandelions good enough to eat
Good Food Blog

Turn your weeds into salted dandelions good enough to eat Ingredients for a more adventurous dinner are closer than you think! Mia Wasilevich’s new book, “Ugly Little Greens,” gives tips and recipes for plucking and cooking with wild foods. Read More

Sep 29, 2017

New Episodes

