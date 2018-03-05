Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-award winning, critically acclaimed album Ingénue, k.d. lang is on the road bringing live performances of her platinum-selling record to venues across the U.S. She speaks with KCRW before her performance at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.
After 25 years, k.d. lang revisits her most popular album
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Larry Perel
