After 25 years, k.d. lang revisits her most popular album

Celebrating the 25th anniversary of her Grammy-award winning, critically acclaimed album Ingénue, k.d. lang is on the road bringing live performances of her platinum-selling record to venues across the U.S. She speaks with KCRW before her performance at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

Mar 05, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Guests:
k.d. lang, @kdlang

Host:
Larry Perel

