Reintroducing grizzly bears to coastal California

Today's North American grizzly bears are mostly found in the remote mountains of Montana, Wyoming, and Alaska, but back in the 1800s, coastal California was prime grizzly country. Brown bears were some common in the coastal ranges that they were known as the “chaparral bear.” Now, a group of Californians wants to reintroduce them to the state, but not everyone’s on board.

Jun 19, 2018

FROM THIS EPISODE

Photo credit: The Voorhes

CREDITS

Host:
Jonathan Bastian

Producers:
Kathryn Barnes

