The Andy Warhol of North Korea

Song Byeok once painted propaganda for the Kim regime. But after escaping from North Korea, his art now documents the plight of his people.

Apr 06, 2018

Song Byeok once painted propaganda for the Kim regime. But after escaping from North Korea, his art now documents the plight of his people. His show Song Byeok: Longing for Freedom opens this Saturday, April 7 at the Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts in downtown LA. He stopped by to chat with KCRW's Steve Chiotakis about his art and the current state of US-North Korean relations.

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

