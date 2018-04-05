Song Byeok once painted propaganda for the Kim regime. But after escaping from North Korea, his art now documents the plight of his people. His show Song Byeok: Longing for Freedom opens this Saturday, April 7 at the Gloria Delson Contemporary Arts in downtown LA. He stopped by to chat with KCRW's Steve Chiotakis about his art and the current state of US-North Korean relations.
The Andy Warhol of North Korea
