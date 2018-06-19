If you sit down with residents who live in the south L.A. communities of Compton and Willowbrook, there is a good chance clean water would be a topic of conversation. Many are complaining about brown-colored water coming out of their taps and a foul odor. The water in that area is overseen by a relatively unknown agency, which maintains the water is safe to drink. But not everyone is buying that, including one local member of Congress.
Brown water, murky oversight
If you sit down with residents who live in the south L.A. communities of Compton and Willowbrook, there is a good chance clean water would be a topic of conversation. Many are complaining about brown-colored water coming out of their taps and a foul odor. The water in that area is overseen by a relatively unknown agency, which maintains the water is safe to drink. But not everyone is buying that, including one local member of Congress.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
More From LA Observed
Garcetti calls on state to use surplus to help homeless Governor Jerry Brown says the state has a nearly $9 billion surplus. He has recommended that California save that money for a rainy day. But here in Los Angeles, city leaders think a good chunk of that money should be used immediately to help stem the rise in homelessness.
USC leadership stands behind President Nikias, despite scandal The USC Board of Trustees says it still supports embattled university President Max Nikias, despite a letter from some 200 professors calling for his resignation. It is all tied to a series of stories in the Los Angeles Times, which detail decades of sexual harassment and abuse by a former university gynecologist.
LATEST BLOG POSTS
The battle over water in Santa Barbara’s high desert Cuyama is one of 21 critically overdrafted groundwater basins in the state. Now, the community must come together and figure out a way forward before there’s nothing left. Read More
Snap is leaving Venice, but its imprint remains Social media giant Snap Inc. is moving out of Venice, the city that presided over its now $3 billion success story. The news comes as a relief to many in… Read More