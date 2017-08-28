ON AIR
California rescue teams jump into action in Houston

Thousands of volunteers, including quite a few from Southern California, have joined the rescue efforts in Houston after the city was pummeled with heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Harvey. 

Aug 28, 2017

Thousands of volunteers, including quite a few from Southern California, have joined the rescue efforts in Houston after the city was pummeled with heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Harvey. Who are the folks that are called into action?

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

Hurricane Harvey: How to help
Hurricane Harvey: How to help Tropical Storm Harvey has caused devastating floods, turning streets into rivers and threatening lives across southeast Texas. And 15 to 25  more inches of rain has been predicted for the… Read More

Aug 28, 2017

