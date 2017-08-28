Thousands of volunteers, including quite a few from Southern California, have joined the rescue efforts in Houston after the city was pummeled with heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Harvey. Who are the folks that are called into action?
California rescue teams jump into action in Houston
Thousands of volunteers, including quite a few from Southern California, have joined the rescue efforts in Houston after the city was pummeled with heavy rain and wind from Hurricane Harvey.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
LATEST BLOG POSTS
Hurricane Harvey: How to help Tropical Storm Harvey has caused devastating floods, turning streets into rivers and threatening lives across southeast Texas. And 15 to 25 more inches of rain has been predicted for the… Read More
Beyond the runways, what do you want to know about LAX? Just north of LAX on Westchester Parkway, remnants of old streets have been overgrown with weeds. Streetlight posts without their lamps line the street – they look like relics of… Read More