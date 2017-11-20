ON AIR
LA-area Democrat loses leadership role over harassment allegations

San Fernando Valley Democratic Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra announced today he will not seek reelection and that he’ll step down from the State Assembly next September. 

Nov 20, 2017

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

