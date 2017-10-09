ON AIR
LA Times welcomes a new editor

Oct 09, 2017

There's a new editor-in-chief over at the LA Times: Lewis Dvorkin. He comes from the executive wing of Forbes Media, but some are worried that he lacks real newsroom leadership experience.

Kevin Roderick

Benjamin Gottlieb

