Kevin Starr was a professor at USC and he served for a decade as California’s official state librarian. He was a fourth-generation Californian, who graduated from the University of San Francisco. After serving in the Army, he got his Ph.D. at Harvard. Starr wrote a series of books chronicling the California dream, and the Golden State’s place in history. He died of a heart attack over the weekend at the age of 76.

Producers:

Benjamin Gottlieb