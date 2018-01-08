ON AIR
Talking Trash in Los Angeles

Trash and recycling removal is big business in the city of L.A.  But the biggest business of late has been fielding complaints from people in neighborhoods all across the city who are troubled by how much business is not being done.  

Jan 08, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

