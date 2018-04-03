ON AIR
The LA Weekly takes on its critics with a public campaign

There is a rather bizarre battle taking place over the future of the L.A. Weekly. And – at the heart of it all – is a debate over facts. The alt-weekly’s new ownership says a group of “deceitful” people are spreading lies about the publication and trying to discredit it. Meanwhile, there’s a call to boycott the paper, by journalists and readers alike, for – what they call – a pattern of unethical behavior.

Apr 03, 2018

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

