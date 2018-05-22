ON AIR
USC leadership stands behind President Nikias, despite scandal

The USC Board of Trustees says it still supports embattled university President Max Nikias, despite a letter from some 200 professors calling for his resignation. It is all tied to a series of stories in the Los Angeles Times, which detail decades of sexual harassment and abuse by a former university gynecologist.

May 22, 2018

Kevin Roderick

Benjamin Gottlieb

