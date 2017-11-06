The LA Times reports that its entertainment reporters and critics are not being offered advance screenings of Walt Disney Company movies because of what the media behemoth says isunfair reporting about its business ties with the city of Anaheim.
What does Disney's fight with the LA Times say about journalism?
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Host:
Kevin Roderick
Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb
