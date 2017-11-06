ON AIR
What does Disney's fight with the LA Times say about journalism?

The LA Times reports that its entertainment reporters and critics are not being offered advance screenings of Walt Disney Company movies because of what the media behemoth says isunfair reporting about its business ties with the city of Anaheim. 

Nov 06, 2017

CREDITS

Host:
Kevin Roderick

Producers:
Benjamin Gottlieb

