Ending DACA & congress is back

President Trump announced that he will end the DACA program in six months, subjecting unauthorized immigrants who have lived most of their lives in the United States to the risk of deportation. But then he said he wants Congress to send him a law to protect DACA recipients. Then, Trump made an unexpected deal with his Democratic leaders in Congress on the debt limit, government spending and Hurricane Harvey relief. What does any of this mean? Education Secretary Betsy Devos announces she will revisit Obama-era rules on campus sexual assault.

LRC Panel

Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, is Katrina Vanden Heuvel (Editor and Publisher of The Nation). Ross Douthat (New York Times Columnist) is on the Right. Mickey Kaus (KausFiles.com) is our special guest.

Congress In-Focus

Haley Byrd (Congressional Reporter, Independent Journal Review)

Sexual Assault on Campus

Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) talks with Emily Yoffe (Contributing Editor at The Atlantic).

Photo by Molly Adams