ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Ending DACA & congress is back

President Trump & Congress Dems work together.

LISTEN LIVE

Sep 08, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

President Trump announced that he will end the DACA program in six months, subjecting unauthorized immigrants who have lived most of their lives in the United States to the risk of deportation. But then he said he wants Congress to send him a law to protect DACA recipients. Then, Trump made an unexpected deal with his Democratic leaders in Congress on the debt limit, government spending and Hurricane Harvey relief. What does any of this mean? Education Secretary Betsy Devos announces she will revisit Obama-era rules on campus sexual assault.

LRC Panel
Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center.  On the Left, is Katrina Vanden Heuvel (Editor and Publisher of The Nation).  Ross Douthat (New York Times Columnist) is on the Right.  Mickey Kaus (KausFiles.com) is our special guest. 

Congress In-Focus
Haley Byrd (Congressional Reporter, Independent Journal Review) 

Sexual Assault on Campus
Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) talks with Emily Yoffe (Contributing Editor at The Atlantic).

Photo by Molly Adams 

CREDITS

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present
For The Curious Blog

Edgar Arceneaux: When history becomes the present Conceptual artist Edgar Arcenaux is probably best known for his experimental play “Until, Unti, Until,” which premiered in New York and is currently on a National Tour– the next stop… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja
For The Curious Blog

What tourists need to know about the violence in Baja Violence has surged over the last year in Baja California Sur, the Mexican state that includes the popular resort town Los Cabos. Normally a relatively peaceful state, Baja California Sur… Read More

Sep 08, 2017

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student
For The Curious Blog

“They don’t know how I live:’ What it’s like to be a homeless high school student Christal Gallardo just began her senior year at Santa Barbara High School. She sings in two school choirs and plays piano at her church every Sunday. School provides security that… Read More

Sep 06, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE