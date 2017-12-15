Is Alabama the beginning of a 'blue wave' of wins?

Democrats picked up a Senate seat in the extremely red state of Alabama. Is this a sign of grave electoral danger facing Republicans under President Trump, or just a sign that voters still have basic moral standards? As the Republicans' tax bill advances toward a vote, it's becoming a little more generous to low-income families. It's still unpopular — is it as bad as the public thinks? Xeni Jardin, co-editor of BoingBoing.net, discusses the rollback of net neutrality, and from Omarosa's exit to 12-packs of Diet Coke, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, sums up the week in White House drama.

Photo: Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)