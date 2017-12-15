ON AIR
STAR
00:00:00 | 3:02:50

DONATE!

close

LEFT,
RIGHT
&
CENTER

LEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTERLEFT,<br>RIGHT<br>&<br>CENTER

Is Alabama the beginning of a 'blue wave' of wins?

Doug Jones delivers an upset to Roy Moore as both parties look to the midterms

LISTEN TO THIS EPISODE

Dec 15, 2017

PLAY

FROM THIS EPISODE

Democrats picked up a Senate seat in the extremely red state of Alabama. Is this a sign of grave electoral danger facing Republicans under President Trump, or just a sign that voters still have basic moral standards? As the Republicans' tax bill advances toward a vote, it's becoming a little more generous to low-income families. It's still unpopular — is it as bad as the public thinks? Xeni Jardin, co-editor of BoingBoing.net, discusses the rollback of net neutrality, and from Omarosa's exit to 12-packs of Diet Coke, Olivia Nuzzi, Washington correspondent for New York Magazine, sums up the week in White House drama.

Photo: Supporters celebrate at the election night party for Democratic Alabama US Senate candidate Doug Jones in Birmingham, Alabama, December 12, 2017. (Marvin Gentry/Reuters)

Guests:
Richard Rubin, Wall Street Journal, @RichardRubinDC
John Archibald, Alabama Media Group, @JohnArchibald
Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine, @olivianuzzi

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

Subscribe to the 5 Things To Do newsletter

Never miss the best of what to do with your free time.

 

More From Left, Right & Center

LATEST BLOG POSTS

For The Curious
Meth use is on the rise on Skid Row
For The Curious Blog

Meth use is on the rise on Skid Row Midday on Skid Row, a steady stream of people filed into a small storefront on East Fourth Street. They were mostly heroin users, there to swap out dirty needles for… Read More

Dec 15, 2017

A very merry Tuba Christmas
For The Curious Blog

A very merry Tuba Christmas For Tim Hansen, a midlife crisis turned into a Christmas tradition. When he turned 40, he told his wife he was either getting a motorcycle or returning to his childhood… Read More

Dec 15, 2017

Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement
For The Curious Blog

Judithe Hernandez: Inside the Chicano movement In March, 1968 a group of Mexican-American students walked out of Wilson High to protest years of unequal treatment based on racial prejudice. Thousands from schools across East L.A. joined… Read More

Dec 13, 2017

Upcoming

View Schedule

New Episodes

Events

View All Events

iTUNES SPOTIFY
AMAZON RDIO
FACEBOOK TWITTER

Player Embed Code

COPY EMBED
CLOSE
CLOSE
CLOSE
Copy Embed
Copy Embed