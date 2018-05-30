President Trump tweets that he wishes he had hired a different lawyer...but which lawyer was he talking about? This time, it was Attorney General Jeff Sessions. Josh Barro and Ken White talk about the report that the president asked Sessions to un-recuse himself from overseeing the Mueller investigation. And, speaking of the president’s tweets and lawyers, Ken analyzes a judge’s ruling that the president cannot block people on Twitter because it violates their First Amendment rights. Josh and Ken also check in on the rest of the lawyers swirling around the White House: Rudy Giuliani setting terms for an interview between Mueller and Trump, Michael Avenatti’s legal strategy, and some upcoming sentences from Mueller’s team.
Photo credit: Ryan J. Reilly.
LRC Presents: All the President’s Lawyers
Josh Barro and Ken White are back -- and this time, it’s the start of a new, official LRC spinoff series.
FROM THIS EPISODE
CREDITS
Hosts:
Josh Barro
Ken White
Producers:
Sara Fay
Katie Beurskens
Gary Scott
