Obamacare repeal: Round five

The GOP replacement plan is on life support, again. 

Sep 22, 2017

Will Republicans be able to repeal and replace Obamacare? How did Republican Senators get themselves into a fight with Jimmy Kimmel?

Donald Trump called for a global nationalism at the United Nations. Does his vision of cooperation based in self-interest make sense? What does it mean for hot spots like Iran and North Korea?

Plus, Harvard law professor Cass Sunstein teaches us about impeachment, and Katy Tur of NBC News joins us to discuss her bestselling memoir covering the Trump campaign.

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. On the Left, Katrina vanden Heuvel (The Nation). Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right.

Unbelievable

Katy Tur

CREDITS

Hosts:
Josh Barro
Rich Lowry
Katrina vanden Heuvel

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

