Proof of Obstruction or Vindication?

James Comey tells Congress about his bad date with Donald Trump at the White House. No one else was in the room where it happened, but both men say the other lied. When Trump told Comey he hoped he would drop the investigation of Michael Flynn, was that obstruction of justice?



"Just because something is wildly inappropriate doesn't mean it's obstruction of justice," Rich Lowry said. And Susan Hennessey of Lawfare Blog agrees the bar is high -- but obstruction of justice for impeachment purposes is whatever Congress decides it is. But Gene Sperling said people are focusing too much on Trump saying he hoped Comey would drop the investigation. "With criminal intent, you don't just look at one factor. He cleared the room and he fired him and said it was because of Russia."



In the United Kingdom, Theresa May is holding on to power by a thread. The Conservative prime minister called for the election, thinking it would reinforce her popularity.



Josh Barro (Senior Editor at Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Gene Sperling (Economic advisor to Presidents Clinton & Obama.) Susan Hennessy (Managing Editor of the Lawfare blog, Brookings Fellow in National Security Law) is our special guest.

Photo: Former FBI Director James Comey is sworn in prior to testifying before a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing on Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 8, 2017. (REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst)

