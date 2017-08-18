ON AIR
The legacy of the Charlottesville protest

Should Confederate monuments come down? 

Aug 18, 2017

This week, the country witnessed their leader’s reluctance to rebuke Nazis and Klansmen in Charlottesville, VA. Did Donald Trump sustain political damage for that? How are Republicans responding? Should we remove symbols of the confederacy around the country? We talk with a former FBI agent who infiltrated white supremacists groups.

LRC Panel
Mike Pesca (The Gist on Slate.com) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left is Jamil Smith (Daily Beast). Keli Goff (Daily Beast) is our special guest.

In-Focus
Michael German (Brennan Center for Justice; former FBI agent) plus panel.

Photo: White supremacists clash with counter protesters during a rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, August 12, 2017. (Joshua Roberts/Reuters)

CREDITS

Producers:
Katie Beurskens
Laura Dine Million
Gary Scott

