The Republican healthcare bill lives another day

Republicans in the House voted to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday. Now it's on to the Senate, where the plan is expected to be significantly altered. Who's happy? "It's a compromise that is unsatisfying to everybody," Rich Lowry said. "If this is what legislating looks like, then we're all in a lot of trouble," Jill Filipovic said. "The whole exercise is colossally cynical and we could do better if we worked together," former Representative Jane Harman said. President Trump will take his first international trip as president later this month to Israel, Saudi Arabia and Europe. Josh Barro and Jane Harman are cautiously optimistic about the trip. Are you?

Josh Barro (Business Insider) moderates from the Center. Rich Lowry (National Review) is on the Right. On the Left, Jill Filipovic (NYC and Nairobi-based journalist, author of The H-Spot: The Feminist Pursuit of Happiness). Jane Harman (former US Congresswoman (D-CA) and president of the Woodrow Wilson Center) is our special guest.

Photo: President Donald Trump (2nd L) is surrounded House Speaker Paul Ryan (L) and House Freedom Caucus Chairman Mark Meadows (3rd R), House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy (2nd R) and Vice President Mike Pence after the House of Representatives approved the American Healthcare Act in Washington, May 4, 2017. (Carlos Barria/Reuters)

